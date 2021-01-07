Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interior Design Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The interior design software market is poised to grow by $ 188.77 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the better interior design and decoration, increasing need for higher productivity and increased use of interior design software in MEA.
This report on interior design software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The interior design software market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the increase in cloud-based software as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design software market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand from APAC and growth of virtualization process will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design software market vendors that include Asynth SAS, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Decolabs, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc..
Also, the interior design software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
