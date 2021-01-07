Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interior Design Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The interior design software market is poised to grow by $ 188.77 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the better interior design and decoration, increasing need for higher productivity and increased use of interior design software in MEA.

This report on interior design software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The interior design software market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the increase in cloud-based software as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design software market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand from APAC and growth of virtualization process will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design software market vendors that include Asynth SAS, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Decolabs, Home Hardware Stores Ltd., Planner 5D, RoomSketcher AS, Roomtodo OU, SmartDraw Software LLC, and Trimble Inc..

Also, the interior design software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Asynth SAS
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Decolabs
  • Home Hardware Stores Ltd.
  • Planner 5D
  • RoomSketcher AS
  • Roomtodo OU
  • SmartDraw Software LLC
  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d5s1h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900