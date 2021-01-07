Paris - 06/01/2021



Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Bouygues to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 31 December 2020:

- 31,500 shares

- €21,093,175.84

- Number of buy-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,178

- Number of sell-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,592

- Buy-side traded volume during the half-year: 756,134 shares for €23,405,014.90

- Sell-side traded volume during the half-year: 824,634 shares for €26,173,698.05

As a reminder:

• for the previous half-year statement at 30 June 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- 100,000 shares

- €18,359,618.12

- Number of buy-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,590

- Number of sell-side transactions executed during the half-year: 2,002

- Buy-side traded volume during the half-year: 1,247,724 shares for €37,053,574.86

- Sell-side traded volume during the half-year: 1,180,724 shares for €35,753,061.71

• the following assets appeared on the liquidity account when it was first implemented:

- 0 shares

- €10,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

A Société Anonyme (public limited company)

with a share capital of €380,759,842

Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France

Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris

Attachment