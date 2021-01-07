Paris - 06/01/2021
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Bouygues to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 31 December 2020:
- 31,500 shares
- €21,093,175.84
- Number of buy-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,178
- Number of sell-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,592
- Buy-side traded volume during the half-year: 756,134 shares for €23,405,014.90
- Sell-side traded volume during the half-year: 824,634 shares for €26,173,698.05
As a reminder:
• for the previous half-year statement at 30 June 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 100,000 shares
- €18,359,618.12
- Number of buy-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,590
- Number of sell-side transactions executed during the half-year: 2,002
- Buy-side traded volume during the half-year: 1,247,724 shares for €37,053,574.86
- Sell-side traded volume during the half-year: 1,180,724 shares for €35,753,061.71
• the following assets appeared on the liquidity account when it was first implemented:
- 0 shares
- €10,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
A Société Anonyme (public limited company)
with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris
