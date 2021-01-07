Paris - 06/01/2021

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Bouygues to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at 31 December 2020:

-    31,500 shares
-    €21,093,175.84

-    Number of buy-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,178

-    Number of sell-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,592

-    Buy-side traded volume during the half-year: 756,134 shares for €23,405,014.90

-    Sell-side traded volume during the half-year: 824,634 shares for €26,173,698.05

As a reminder:

•    for the previous half-year statement at 30 June 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

-    100,000 shares
-    €18,359,618.12

-    Number of buy-side transactions executed during the half-year: 1,590

-    Number of sell-side transactions executed during the half-year: 2,002

-    Buy-side traded volume during the half-year: 1,247,724 shares for €37,053,574.86

-    Sell-side traded volume during the half-year: 1,180,724 shares for €35,753,061.71

•    the following assets appeared on the liquidity account when it was first implemented:

-    0 shares
-    €10,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

