WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, announced today the promotion of Abhishek Agarwal to the role of President of its India business and global delivery. Mr. Agarwal previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Delivery at Judge and has led India’s profitable growth year after year since launching in 2016. In this role, he will continue to grow the India business, expanding services in the areas of IT consulting, managed services & learning solutions in addition to providing support of US process-based IT staffing services.



“This promotion is well-deserved and is testament to Abhishek’s efforts in launching our presence in India. He started with a strong business plan and a team of 16 and now has over 200 employees in our Noida location, delivering technology, learning, and staffing solutions for domestic and international customers,” says Martin Judge III, CEO of The Judge Group.

Mr. Agarwal is a 21-year veteran of the IT services industry, the past 4 with The Judge Group. He earned an MBA from ENPC, Paris, France and a Bachelor of Engineering from Marathawada University, India. He is also an active member of various professional organizations in the US and is well known and respected for his thought leadership and speaking roles at industry forums on global recruitment, talent acquisition, operations, and workforce planning.

“In a very short time, we’ve built a strong and performing team. I’m proud of the team and the work they’ve done. It’s humbling to have the backing of the overall Judge organization; because of their commitment, we’ve been able to grow our team and expand the services we offer,” says Mr. Agarwal. “I am very excited about our future in the Asia-Pacific market as well as our support of US based services.”

“Abhishek is a bold strategic leader who continues to deliver impressive results through systematic thinking and keen execution skills. We are excited for the next chapter of our global expansion of IT services with a trusted confidant in the driver’s seat,” says Brian Anderson, President of The Judge Group.

Mr. Agarwal lives in New Jersey with his family and works out of the Judge headquarters office in Wayne, PA. He also spends significant time at the Judge India location in Noida.

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 and for more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.