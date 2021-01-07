CRANBROOK, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ktunaxa Nation and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the signing of a Joint Management Agreement for more than 7,000 hectares of land purchased by Teck in 2013 for conservation. The lands are located in ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa and in the region of Teck’s steelmaking coal operations in southeast British Columbia.

Under the Agreement, the Ktunaxa Nation and Teck agree to jointly manage the land for conservation purposes protecting significant fish and wildlife habitat. The Agreement will also support the Ktunaxa Nation Stewardship Principles, and Teck’s goal to achieve a net positive impact on biodiversity in the areas where it operates.

“This agreement between the Ktunaxa Nation and Teck solidifies our commitment to protect ʔa·kxam̓is q̓api qapsin (All Living Things) in our territory of ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa. We look forward to working with stakeholders in the region to ensure this unique area will be managed according to principals of respect for the land and all those who live within it,” said Kathryn Teneese, Ktunaxa Nation Chair.

Teck and the Ktunaxa Nation worked closely with stakeholders to purchase the land in 2013 in the Elk Valley and Flathead River Valley because of its exceptional social, cultural and ecological value.

“This agreement will support responsible joint management and protection of these important conservation lands,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. “Together, we can advance our mutual objective of conserving these culturally and ecologically significant lands for years to come, while also making progress towards Teck’s vision of a net positive impact on biodiversity.”

Teck’s purchase of these lands was one of the single biggest private sector investments in land conservation in B.C. history. There are approximately 7,150 hectares in total of private lands consisting of three parcels: Flathead Townsite (992 hectares), Alexander Creek (3,098 hectares) and Grave Prairie (3,059 hectares). The lands provide important habitat for numerous species, such as grizzly bear, wolverine, badger, elk, lynx, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout, and hold significant value for local communities. A map of the area can be found here.

Teck and the Ktunaxa will begin implementation of the Joint Management Agreement in January 2021. This will include developing conservation management plans with input from communities and other stakeholders.



About the Ktunaxa Nation

The Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC) is the Ktunaxa Nation government in Canada, and is comprised of elected officials from ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation, Yaqan Nuʔkiy (Lower Kootenay Band), ʔaqam (St. Mary’s Band) and Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡiʾit (Tobacco Plains Band) First Nation Communities. www.ktunaxa.org

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Teck Investor Contact:

Fraser Phillips

Senior Vice President,

Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

604.699.4621

fraser.phillips@teck.com



Ktunaxa Nation Contact:

Jesse Nicholas

Communications Officer

250-489-2464

Jesse.nicholas@ktunaxa.org



Teck Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com Ktunaxa Nation Media Contact:

Trish Barnes

Communications Manager

250-489-2464

tbarnes@ktunaxa.org



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45458a53-d112-4fb1-ab41-2ad7987f5326

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b4cfd4d-2b01-44b0-bc29-0dc7c87cff47

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e61d9be-6c49-4565-b795-45cc940920b4