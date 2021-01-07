Dublin, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Contract Development and Manufacturing Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the contract manufacturing landscape surrounding COVID-19 Vaccine in 2020, including analysis of pipeline drugs, clinical trials, CMO activity, Contract Manufacturing Service Agreements, and funding for manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccines. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.



Scope

This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the COVID-19 contract vaccine manufacturing industry.

Reasons to Buy

What are the pipeline COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines by developer type?

What are the top pipeline COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines analyst consensus sales forecast?

What is the distribution of COVID-19 prophylactic vaccines clinical trials?

What and Where are CMOs vaccine manufacturing facilities?

What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Molecule Type?

What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Service?

What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by CMO?

What are the COVID-19 vaccine contract manufacturing service agreements by Sponsor?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Players



3 Technology Briefing

3.1 What is COVID-19?

3.2 COVID-19 Pipeline Vaccine Types and Technology



4 Trends



5 Industry Analysis

5.1 COVID-19 Pipeline Vaccines

5.2 COVID-19 Vaccine Projected Sales

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Capabilities for Vaccines

5.4 COVID-19 Vaccine Contract Service Agreements

5.5 Investors in COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing

5.5.1 Governments

5.5.2 Pharma Companies

5.5.3 CMOs



6 Value Chain



7 Companies



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned (Partial List)

3T Biosciences Inc.

7 Hills Pharma LLC

Abnova Corp.

AbVision Inc.

Acibadem University

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc.

Adimmune Corp.

Advanced BioScience Laboratories Inc.

Advent Srl

Aegis Life Inc.

AGC Biologics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40y72f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900