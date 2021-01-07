BOWLING GREEN, Ky,, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ball Corporation has chosen Bowling Green, Kentucky, as the location of the company’s new aluminum end manufacturing facility. The facility is scheduled to begin production in early-2022, and after a multi-year expansion will ultimately create approximately 200 local manufacturing jobs, according to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.



Ball, based in Westminster Colorado, is the largest supplier of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging in the world, operating 70 locations on five continents. Ball chose Bowling Green for its new manufacturing facility after looking at multiple locations in several U.S. states.

“As we enter the new year, we will continue to focus our economic development efforts on sustained job and wage growth across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “This announcement of Ball Corp.’s new aluminum end facility in Warren County creating nearly 200 high-wage jobs is a major step toward securing a better future for Kentuckians. I want to thank Ball for this commitment to the workforce in and around Warren County, and I look forward to the company becoming part of Team Kentucky.”

Ball’s approximately 500,000-square-foot facility in the Transpark will be the first tenant in the recently acquired 300 acres by the City of Bowling Green and Warren County through the ITA. Employee spending will be over $15M annually, creating a total economic impact upwards of $723M. In addition to the creation of approximately 200 local manufacturing jobs, the project’s construction will support an additional 391 jobs locally.

“Job creation of this magnitude by manufacturers is an investment in the future of the people of Warren County,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “I am excited to add Ball to our business community and to support Ball’s continued success here.”

Ball is the largest attraction project the South Central Kentucky region has seen since 2004. This project greatly surpasses all other attraction projects the region has seen, investing over $100M more than previous projects. It will also generate more new jobs than any other attraction project in the region since 2011.

“This amazing project will have an enormous economic impact in South Central Kentucky," said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. "We are grateful to Ball not only for investing in our economy after several months of site considerations in multiple states, but also for bringing great jobs and future opportunities to our community.”

“Ball has a strong reputation all over the world, and we are proud to welcome them to our community,” said Bowling Green Mayor, Todd Alcott. “I am certain they will find continued success and a strong workforce here in Bowling Green.”

In recent years, Bowling Green has diversified its manufacturing prowess. Ball’s aluminum end-manufacturing facility is the company’s fifth new plant in North America since 2016 and is part of the company’s 23-plant metal beverage packaging network in the region.

“Our new Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility will provide aluminum end supply to Ball’s expanding North American network of beverage can manufacturing plants,” said Colin Gillis, President, Ball beverage packaging, North & Central America. “Bowling Green will join our industry-leading network of more than 20 North American plants, including two new beverage can manufacturing plants currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, and Pittston, Pennsylvania, scheduled to start up in early- and mid-2021, respectively. These investments will align our end production with our beverage can capacity investments, and are supported by numerous long-term customer contracts to serve the unprecedented demand for sustainable aluminum packaging while furthering Ball’s Drive for 10 vision for long-term success.”

With the track record Ball has achieved, especially in recent years, unquestionably there will be additional growth and opportunity for supply chain facilities. “TVA and Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation congratulate Ball Corporation on its decision to locate and create new job opportunities in Warren County. Helping attract and retain quality jobs and investment to the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development to help further that mission and support Ball’s business success.” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development, John Bradley.

This project would not have been possible without the support of Bowling Green City officials and utility partners. The South Central Kentucky Economic Development team extends appreciation to local contractors whose speed and agility assisted in attracting Ball Corporation to our region. “We are excited to welcome Ball Corporation to the Kentucky Transpark.” Added Dewayne McDonald, President & CEO at Warren RECC, “We are delighted to have this industry leader in our service territory, and we look forward to working with them.”

In a time of much uncertainty, the South Central Kentucky region is demonstrating its resiliency kicking off 2021 with an attraction project that will positively impact the life of thousands. After one of the most successful years the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s economic development team has ever seen in 2020, year-to-date in 2021, one economic development project has been closed totaling more than $300M in capital investment and approximately 200 new jobs. Bowling Green was recently recognized by Site Selection magazine as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the United States and was selected as a “Top 100 Best Places to Live” city by Livability, in addition to being ranked as the second-best city in the United States for manufacturing by Global Trade Magazine.

About the Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care, and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ more than 18,300 people worldwide and reported 2019 net sales of $11.5 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com .

About South Central Kentucky Economic Development

South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing and distribution facilities. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation's population, personal income, and manufacturing business establishments. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. In the past decade, the region has captured $2.78 billion in capital investment, creating thousands of jobs within the region. To learn more please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/.

