HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the Company)

7 January 2021

Correction: Record Date for Dividend

Correction to the announcement made at 08.23 on 22 December 2020: The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 28 January 2021 and not 22 January 2021 as previously announced. The full corrected announcement is as per below, all other information was correct:

Record Date for Dividend

Further to the announcement of the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2020, subject to approval at the AGM, the record date for the 2.65p final dividend per ordinary share will be 8 January 2021, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 7 January 2021 and the payment date will be 11 February 2021.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 28 January 2021 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

