Meet Tiana and Shannon Harris. This 30-something lifestyle blogger couple is based in Austin. Like many young couples, they are navigating the exciting but tricky process of home buying.
The pair approached Green Builder Media to get insights and pro advice on how to make the best home-buying decisions possible, and thus the VISION House Austin was born! This show home offers a rare, up-close look at how millennials view the home shopping, buying, and renovating processes.
The couple is bringing their home search story to ardent Gen Z and millennial followers of their popular blog: Power Couple Life. They regale followers with glimpses of their lives as luxury travelers, gourmet foodies, and full-time adventurers.
“We started our blog and social media in 2013,” explains Tiana of the couple’s start building a social media following. “Combining sustainability and luxury is our focus in everyday life, such as choosing our meals, the hotels we stay in, to the design of our home.”
Their readers eat it up, wanting specific ideas and information on everything from products to experiences to lifestyle choices.
When they decided they wanted a new home, Tiana and Shannon got help from HGTV’s House Hunters, the unscripted TV series that follows people as they hunt for a new house. Join us as we pick up the story thread where the House Hunters episode leaves off. It’s time to green, freshen, and beautify the home they chose, so we are sending in the experts:
Via raw videos, blog posts, and social media content, Tiana and Shannon will show what actually goes into creating a sustainable, beautiful, comfortable home. Get real insights into how these millennials think about “home” and what their followers—the present and future home buyers of America—latch on to, talk about, share, covet, and copy.
Join along as they:
Learn more about the ReVISION House Austin here.
For more information, interviews, or to become a sponsor of this project, contact Cati O'Keefe at 513-532-0185.
