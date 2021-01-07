CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“the Company”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call:
About the Company
The Company (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with over $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and the Company’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest Bank operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit the Company at www.firstmidwest.com.
