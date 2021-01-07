Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global greenhouse film market is projected to reach a value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth can be attributed to increasing research and development activities to produce advanced and efficient greenhouse films. Stringent government regulations regarding the impact of greenhouse films on water and crop quality and the overall cost of materials result in increased R&D activities and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

Growing preference of consumers for fresh produce is driving the need for advanced crop protection solutions and increased production. Increasing utilization of polyethylene for manufacturing greenhouse films, led by its durability and energy efficiency, contributes to the market growth of greenhouse films. The rising necessity to reduce environmental contaminants and fog caused by condensation of interior moisture is driving the demand for polyethylene-based greenhouse films.

Plastic greenhouses are susceptible to degradation caused by dust and pollution and have a relatively short lifespan of about 2 to 3 years, unlike glasshouses and greenhouses made of polycarbonate sheets. Moreover, the high installation cost of greenhouse films is restraining the market.

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Solvay and UbiQD entered into a partnership in order to promote the latter’s line of greenhouse films called UbiGro. The quantum dot powered fluorescent greenhouse covers of UbiQD, which boosts greenhouse productivity by 20%, is expected to receive support from the partnership. The partnership is expected to enhance the productivity of the greenhouse films and help the UbiQD get potential customers with the support of Solvay’s greenhouse film additive expertise.

The low-density polyethylene (LDPE) segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2019. Resistance to moisture, chemicals, and temperature offered by low-density polyethylene is estimated to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The 150 to 200 microns segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 10.7% during the projected period. The greenhouse films with thickness ranging from 150 to 200 microns allow transmission of light, are resistant to UV light exposure and protect crops from weather conditions and pests. These features boost segment growth.

The Asia Pacific market is predicted to widen at the most rapid rate during the projected period. Presence of severe climatic conditions and limited water supply in the region is driving utilization of greenhouse films in the agriculture sector, as they ensure adequate watering and provide protection to crops from severe weather conditions.

Key market participants include Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market on the basis of resin type, thickness, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Others

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) 80 to 150 Microns 150 to 200 Microns More than 200 Microns



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



