Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global greenhouse film market is projected to reach a value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth can be attributed to increasing research and development activities to produce advanced and efficient greenhouse films. Stringent government regulations regarding the impact of greenhouse films on water and crop quality and the overall cost of materials result in increased R&D activities and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.
Growing preference of consumers for fresh produce is driving the need for advanced crop protection solutions and increased production. Increasing utilization of polyethylene for manufacturing greenhouse films, led by its durability and energy efficiency, contributes to the market growth of greenhouse films. The rising necessity to reduce environmental contaminants and fog caused by condensation of interior moisture is driving the demand for polyethylene-based greenhouse films.
Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/432
Plastic greenhouses are susceptible to degradation caused by dust and pollution and have a relatively short lifespan of about 2 to 3 years, unlike glasshouses and greenhouses made of polycarbonate sheets. Moreover, the high installation cost of greenhouse films is restraining the market.
Key Highlights of Report
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/432
Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market on the basis of resin type, thickness, and region:
Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/greenhouse-film-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.
Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.
Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-greenhouse-film-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: