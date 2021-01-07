BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announces its participation in the upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. evTS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Solomont has been invited to participate in a Fireside Chat with Needham Analyst Jim Ricchiuti at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 11, 2021.



A webcast of the event will be accessible on the Wall Street Webcasting service at:

http://bit.ly/evTS-Needham-FiresideChat-011121

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live event at:

https://evTS.com/news

In addition, Mr. Solomont will be meeting with the investment community in a series of virtual one-on-one meetings, reviewing the company market entry plans and strategy for growth on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with evTS management, please contact your Needham representative.

Conference Details

Needham & Company 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference

January 11-15, 2021

The annual growth event is Needham’s flagship conference and will feature presentations from close to 500 public and private company management teams. Company meetings are scheduled for qualified institutional, private equity, and venture capital investors throughout the week, based on company availability and investor interest. For more conference information, visit: https://www.needhamco.com/conferences/the-23rd-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference/

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

Corporate Communications

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com