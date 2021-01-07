IRVING, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, (Nasdaq: NXST), announced that it has integrated a custom Gaming Hub from VENN, the live 24/7 streaming network for gaming and entertainment, across Nexstar Inc’s websites and mobile apps, which reach an average of 85MM monthly uniques.

This offering marks the first content to come from the media giants’ new partnership, announced in October. For advertisers, VENN brings 25+ hours of original content for the gaming and digital entertainment generation at scale, just as Comscore estimates gaming will generate $150B in 2020.

“It’s no secret that gaming and esports are booming this year, and VENN sits at the center of that trend,” said Karen Brophy, who was recently named President of Nexstar Inc.’s Digital Division. “This partnership enables us to bring new content and advertising opportunities to our consumers and advertisers. VENN introduces both new content audience to Nexstar Inc.’s already sizable network which reaches an average of 85MM monthly uniques.”

Brophy, recently named President of the Digital Division, previously served two years as Nexstar’s SVP, Head of Publisher Solutions. She has over two decades of product and business operations experience and spent more than 15 years working with leading media and entertainment companies including Yahoo!, Hearst, and New York Times.

“At VENN, we aim to shine a light on the very best in gaming and esports related culture by creating must-see content that goes straight to the heart of the fastest growing community in entertainment,” said Ben Kusin, VENN’s co-founder and co-CEO. “We’re proud to be showcasing our content to broad new audiences across the unrivaled network of Nexstar Inc.’s websites and mobile apps -- and to continue our quest to work with the very best syndication and distribution partners to bring gaming content the attention it deserves.”

The new content hub can be found on all Nexstar television station websites, such as KTLA (https://ktla.com/venn), and Chicago’s WGNTV (https://wgntv.com/venn). More programming, content, and distribution deals will get unveiled over the coming months.

About Nexstar Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About VENN:

VENN is a live 24/7 network for gaming, streaming, esports and entertainment audiences. Launched in August 2020 and broadcasting live from Vista Studios in Los Angeles, VENN is universally distributed across a broad range of media platforms, creating a frictionless “watch everywhere, instantly” viewing experience for the digital generations. VENN offers original programming produced in-house and in partnership with some of the biggest names and creators across the gaming, pop culture and lifestyle spaces. More programming, content and distribution deals will be unveiled over the coming months. For additional information, visit www.venn.tv.

Media Contact:

Melanie Capruso

DiGennaro Communications

melanie.capruso@digennaro-usa.com