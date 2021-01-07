MADISON, Wis., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleth O. Wright, a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force with extensive experience in human resources, project management, and leadership development, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, doing business as WPS Health Solutions.

Wright currently is Chief Executive Officer of the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS), which is the official charity of the Air Force. AFAS provides emergency financial assistance, educational support, and community programs. He oversees an annual budget of $20 million and manages an endowment of more than $140 million.

Before retiring from the Air Force, Wright was the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, serving as senior adviser to the Chief of Staff and Secretary of the Air Force on issues affecting more than 600,000 Total Force Airmen. Two of his highest priorities were Airmen resiliency and readiness. He enlisted in the Air Force in March 1989 and served in various dental health support roles early in his military career. His overseas deployments included Afghanistan, Germany, South Korea, and Japan.

Wright, who lives in Chantilly, Va., is a highly regarded executive coach and professional speaker, having delivered more than 200 keynote speeches around the globe. He has extensive experience in international leadership and development, including leadership programs for 17 partner nations. He also has experience in legislative affairs, working with Congress to enhance quality-of-life policies and programs for service members and their families.

Wright earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maryland (Global Campus) and a Master of Business of Administration degree from the University of Phoenix. He studied executive leadership at such distinguished programs as the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government’s Center for Public Leadership, Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business, Howard University’s School of Business, as well as the Center for Creative Leadership and the National Defense University.

“I look forward to my role on the WPS Board of Directors, especially because my experience looking out for the welfare of Airmen and their families intersects with WPS’ important work with the TRICARE program, serving military members, their families, and retirees,” Wright said.

About WPS Health Solutions

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation utilizes “WPS Health Solutions” to refer to our entire enterprise. Within our enterprise, there are three divisions, including Government Health Administrators, Military and Veterans Health, and WPS Health Insurance/WPS Health Plan/EPIC Specialty Benefits. WPS Government Health Administrators manages Medicare Part A and Part B benefits for millions of seniors in multiple states, and WPS Military and Veterans Health serves millions of members of the U.S. military and their families through TRICARE and Veterans Affairs programs. Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation has been based in Madison, Wis., for nearly 75 years. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

