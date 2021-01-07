Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, reported today that South Carolina’s Department of Agriculture (SCDA) is accepting hemp farming applications for the 2021 growing season through February 28, 2021. With federal government approval, the state’s Hemp Farming Program entered a “new period of regulatory stability” making hemp more attractive to farmers in the state.



Hemp, Inc. has relationships with farmers in South Carolina so the company is looking forward to expanding its reach there and seeing more business opportunities created. Many states across the country are seeing an increase in hemp farming. With the vision of a thriving industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has built a massive infrastructure over the past 12 years to support this robust industry. One market analysis report stated the global industrial hemp market size was 5.33 billion for 2020 and expects it to reach 15.26 billion by year 2027. (Read the Grand View Research report here.)

According to SCDA, the state’s “Hemp Farming Program has grown from 20 farmers in 2018 to 265 farmers in 2020 – and each year, the program has changed as state and federal laws changed. When the federal government approved South Carolina’s State Hemp Plan in April 2020, the program entered a new period of regulatory stability, one that SCDA expects to continue in 2021. The agency now has six full-time staffers devoted to hemp regulation.”

Application specifics include proof of South Carolina residency and passing of a criminal background check. Applicants are also required to submit GPS coordinates of exactly where they will grow the hemp. There is also a $100 nonrefundable application fee and $1,000 permit fee. All farmers must apply through SCDA’s online portal at agriculture.sc.gov/hemp. Applications, along with all required materials, must be received by the deadline, February 28, 2021.

Anyone with a 2020 permit must apply for a new 2021 permit. For information about the South Carolina Hemp Farming Program, visit agriculture.sc.gov/hemp or email hempstaff@scda.sc.gov.

Visit Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® product line on www.kingofhempusa.com for CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

