WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (“GLPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today the promotion of Steven Ladany to Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Mr. Ladany will lead the Company’s ongoing merger, acquisition and development efforts.



Steven Ladany joined the Company in September 2014 as Vice President, Finance and served in that role until March 2019, when he was promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining GLPI, Mr. Ladany served as a Vice President at Revel Casino Hotel, a regional gaming property currently known as Ocean Casino Resort, and as a Vice President at J.P. Morgan in the Syndicated and Leveraged Finance group within the firm’s investment banking division.

“Steve brings extensive gaming industry and finance experience to his new role and has played an active role in identifying and consummating transactions for GLPI with prospective and existing tenants over the past six years,” said Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gaming and Leisure Properties. “He has fostered deep, collegial and collaborative relationships across the gaming sector and with our roster of industry-leading tenants. We look forward to Steve’s continuing contributions as we prudently, yet aggressively seek to further expand and diversify our tenant roster, grow our dividend and create new long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties. GLPI elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with the 2014 taxable year and was the first gaming-focused REIT in North America.