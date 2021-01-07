FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results:

Net sales were $1.7 million, compared to $6.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss was $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $251,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, compared to non-GAAP net income of $456,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Backlog as of November 30, 2020 was $1.1 million.

Fiscal First Six Months Financial Results:

Net sales were $3.7 million, compared to $12.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $162,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $3.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, which excludes the impact of stock-based compensation and non-cash net gain of $2.2 million and a tax benefit of $215,000 related to the closure of Aehr’s Japan subsidiary during the first quarter. This compared to non-GAAP net income of $242,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2020.



An explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of Aehr’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying tables.

Fiscal First Six Months COVID-19 Related Business Impacts:

Bookings and Revenue Negatively Impacted by COVID-19 – Bookings and revenues during the first six months of fiscal 2021 were negatively impacted due to several customer-specific production ramp delays and push outs due to COVID-19 related impacts. Aehr continues to be optimistic about generating significant bookings and revenue increases in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year compared to the first half.





Bookings and revenues during the first six months of fiscal 2021 were negatively impacted due to several customer-specific production ramp delays and push outs due to COVID-19 related impacts. Aehr continues to be optimistic about generating significant bookings and revenue increases in the second half of the 2021 fiscal year compared to the first half. New Customer Evaluations and Orders Experienced Delays – While Aehr continues to engage in ongoing discussions with a large number of potential new customers, these discussions have been slowed by travel-related restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related precautions taken by several new potential customers worldwide, including policies for limited on-site engineers, which have delayed evaluations and initial orders for Aehr’s systems and consumable products in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Temporary Cost Reductions Implemented in Response to Delays in Expected Orders and Revenue – During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Aehr implemented temporary expense reductions across Aehr including executive staff pay reductions due to customer order push outs and delays in production ramps. These changes resulted in total cost savings of over $550,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.



Fiscal Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Received $4.3 million initial order from a new customer that is a supplier of sensors to a major mobile device manufacturer for a FOX-XP™ production test and burn-in system, a set of DiePak Carriers ® , and a FOX Automated DiePak loader / unloader for a new high-volume application for production test and burn-in of mobile sensors. Aehr was selected due to the unique technical capabilities and cost effectiveness of its solution critical to this application, which will require 100% test, burn-in, traceability and validation of the devices.

, and a FOX Automated DiePak loader / unloader for a new high-volume application for production test and burn-in of mobile sensors. Aehr was selected due to the unique technical capabilities and cost effectiveness of its solution critical to this application, which will require 100% test, burn-in, traceability and validation of the devices. Received a design win and an initial order for multiple DiePak Carriers for test and burn-in of next generation sensor modules for mobile devices, expanding deployment of its test solutions to additional devices with this large multinational customer. The customer will use these Aehr proprietary DiePaks for production qualification, test, and burn-in of these devices prior to volume production orders for additional DiePaks forecasted for later in Aehr’s current fiscal year.

Since the beginning of fiscal third quarter, Aehr has received multiple follow-on orders and is seeing an increase in bookings forecasts for its proprietary WaferPakTM and DiePak consumables across multiple market segments including silicon photonics, silicon carbide, mobile sensors, and flash memory for Aehr’s installed base of FOX multi-wafer and singulated die/module test systems. These orders reflect capacity and consumable needs for previously announced new design wins as well as recent new design wins from customers for devices in these key market segments.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented:

“As we anticipated last quarter, our revenue and bookings for the first half of our fiscal year were impacted by the continued challenging global business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic and several customer specific production ramp delays and push outs of forecasted orders. These customers continue to indicate they believe the push outs are temporary and that they will require additional system capacity and consumables this fiscal year, and we continue to be optimistic about the second half of the year for significant bookings and revenue increases over the first half.

“At the start of the third quarter, we were excited to receive a new design win for a new high-volume application for production test and burn-in of mobile sensors, which began with an initial $4.3 million order from this new customer that is a supplier of sensors to a major mobile device manufacturer. This initial test cell is expected to ship during the current fiscal third quarter and we expect follow-on capacity orders from this customer later in the current fiscal year for additional test system capacity, DiePak Carriers and our DiePak auto loader solution for handling.

“Since the beginning of this fiscal third quarter, we have also seen an increase in bookings and forecasts for additional WaferPaks and DiePaks consumables for our installed base of systems, reflecting customer capacity and consumable needs for our previously announced new design wins. We are forecasting additional DiePaks and WaferPaks orders during the second half of the 2021 fiscal year from our installed base for applications in silicon photonics, silicon carbide, mobile sensors, and flash memory market segments.

“As we’ve noted before, Aehr’s proprietary test and burn-in solutions include customized WaferPaks and DiePaks that are needed not only for new systems orders but also for each new device design or new device added to production test. As we increase our installed base of FOX systems with current and new customers, particularly with our FOX-NPTM and FOX-XP multi wafer and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems, we expect our consumables business will continue to grow in absolute value and as a percentage of our total sales. Over the long term, we expect to see a steady rate of more than 50 percent of our total annual revenue to come from these consumables.

“We continue to receive specific forecasts from existing customers for additional new capacity and expect additional bookings and shipments/revenue for our systems and consumables. These customers are in key growth segments that we have started to penetrate including silicon photonics and silicon carbide, and they have asked us to anticipate and secure specific capacity to meet their needs and have indicated they expect to place orders for this capacity this fiscal year. At the same time, COVID-19 related impacts have affected our customers and have hindered our ability to forecast the timing of these orders.

“Given this fiscal year’s guidance has been almost entirely based on current customer forecasts, we are taking a more conservative approach to our fiscal year forecast and revising our revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 to be between $20 million and $25 million, while continuing to expect to be GAAP profitable for the fiscal year. With a fiscal year second half revenue range of $16 million to $21 million, this new revenue range reflects significantly increased revenue in the second half compared to first half revenue of under $4 million.

“As we look to the second half of fiscal 2021, we remain optimistic about the growth opportunities for our systems and consumables within our installed base of customers, as well as our ability to expand the number of customers using our family of FOX-PTM solutions and have additional potential customer engagements that could provide upside to our revenue for the fiscal year. We maintain our confidence in the long-term demand for our products, the attractiveness of the key markets that we serve, and our belief that we will come out of this worldwide pandemic stronger than we went in with more production customers, more applications, and higher value products.”

Fiscal 2021 Financial Guidance:

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2021, Aehr is revising its expected full year total revenue to between $20 million and $25 million, down from between $25 million and $28 million, and continues to expect to be profitable for the fiscal year.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, Aug 31, Nov 30, Nov 30, Nov 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,683 $ 2,012 $ 6,874 $ 3,695 $ 12,407 Cost of sales 1,306 1,785 3,672 3,091 6,934 Gross profit 377 227 3,202 604 5,473 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,501 1,514 2,157 3,015 3,965 Research and development 820 900 795 1,720 1,687 Total operating expenses 2,321 2,414 2,952 4,735 5,652 (Loss) income from operations (1,944 ) (2,187 ) 250 (4,131 ) (179 ) Interest (expense) income, net (12 ) (13 ) 2 (25 ) 14 Net gain from dissolution of Aehr Test Systems Japan - 2,186 - 2,186 - Other (expense) income, net (6 ) (94 ) 5 (100 ) 15 (Loss) income before income tax (expense) benefit (1,962 ) (108 ) 257 (2,070 ) (150 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4 ) 215 (6 ) 211 (12 ) Net (loss) income (1,966 ) 107 251 (1,859 ) (162 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Aehr Test Systems common shareholders $ (1,966 ) $ 107 $ 251 $ (1,859 ) $ (162 ) Net (loss) income per share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 23,396 23,248 22,823 23,322 22,765 Diluted 23,396 23,455 22,912 23,322 22,765







AEHR TEST SYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, Aug 31, Nov 30, Nov 30, Nov 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,966 ) $ 107 $ 251 $ (1,859 ) $ (162 ) Stock-based compensation expense 257 270 205 527 404 Income from dissolution of Aehr Test Systems Japan - (2,401 ) - (2,401 ) - Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,709 ) $ (2,024 ) $ 456 $ (3,733 ) $ 242 GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.08 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.01 Shares used in GAAP diluted shares calculation 23,396 23,455 22,912 23,322 22,765 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted shares calculation 23,396 23,248 22,912 23,322 22,846 Non-GAAP net (loss) income is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a replacement for GAAP results. Non-GAAP net (loss) income is a financial measure the Company uses to evaluate the underlying results and operating performance of the business. The limitation of this measure is that it excludes items that impact the Company's current period net (loss) income. This limitation is best addressed by using this measure in combination with net (loss) income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure). These measures are not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. We believe these measures enhance investors’ ability to review the company’s business from the same perspective as the company’s management and facilitate comparisons of this period’s results with prior periods.







AEHR TEST SYSTEMS AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) November 30, August 31, May 31, 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,449 $ 6,313 $ 5,433 Accounts receivable, net 1,429 1,116 3,717 Inventories 9,057 8,102 7,989 Prepaid expenses and other 433 439 512 Total current assets 14,368 15,970 17,651 Property and equipment, net 683 622 663 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,918 1,952 2,107 Other assets 142 147 153 Total assets $ 17,111 $ 18,691 $ 20,574 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,155 $ 809 $ 945 Accrued expenses 1,344 1,373 1,439 Operating lease liabilities, short-term 705 671 658 Customer deposits and deferred revenue, short-term 66 387 170 Current portion of long-term debt 1,213 933 653 Total current liabilities 4,483 4,173 3,865 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 1,361 1,432 1,605 Long-term debt, net of current portion 466 746 1,026 Deferred revenue, long-term 9 19 22 Total liabilities 6,319 6,370 6,518 Aehr Test Systems shareholders' equity 10,792 12,321 14,077 Noncontrolling interest - - (21 ) Total shareholders' equity 10,792 12,321 14,056 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,111 $ 18,691 $ 20,574

