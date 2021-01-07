SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



On Wednesday, January 13, at 2:00 p.m. ET, Fred P. Lampropoulos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Merit, and Raul Parra, Merit’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually. They will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, January 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET, Messrs. Lampropoulos and Parra will host a fireside chat at the ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually. They will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

