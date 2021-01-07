VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2020 year-end financial results after market close on January 27, 2021. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place January 28, 2021 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events/
|North American callers:
|1-800-319-4610
|International callers:
|1-604-638-5340
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contact:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
logo_tagline_NOVAGOLD_web800.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: