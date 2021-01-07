NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces a non-brokered private placement to raise between CDN $2,000,000 and CDN $3,000,000 through the issuance of between 8,000,000 and 12,000,000 common share units of the Company at a price of CDN $0.25 per unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will comprise one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company, at a price of CDN $0.35 per Warrant until the close of business on the day which is 36 months from the Closing Date, provided, however, that, if, at any time following the expiry of the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is greater than $0.45 for 10 or more consecutive trading days, the Warrants will be accelerated and the Warrants will expire on the 20th business day following the date of such notice.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day “hold period” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized by the Company for pre-clinical trials, IND (Investigative New Drug) filing for XRx-008 for polycystic kidney disease (a phase 3 ready program), R&D and for general corporate purposes.

In other news, the Company also announces that it has retained The Chesapeake Group, Inc. (“Chesapeake”) to create and execute a new proactive investor relations program for current and potential investors. Chesapeake will control all aspects of investor outreach with an emphasis on investor education and corporate transparency. Chesapeake is an award-winning full-service investor relations firm that has been assisting public companies since 1996. The initial term of the agreement is for a four month period, which can be terminated with 30 days’ notice and compensation consists of the payment of US$10,000 and issuance of 100,000 common shares per month, which common shares will be subject to a four month and one day “hold period” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients with kidney disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact: Allen Davidoff, CEO Bruce Rowlands, Chairman adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727 browlands@xortx.com or +1 416 230 7260

