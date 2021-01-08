SINGAPORE, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its Uniswap listing , smart advertising token SaTT is pleased to announce its second decentralized exchange (DEX) listing, this time on Binance DEX .



Amidst a Bitcoin bull run which has rubbed off on Ethereum and other altcoins as well, the crypto industry’s total market capitalization has recently crossed over the USD 1 trillion mark. These are levels not seen before, not even during the 2017 peak where the market’s total capitalization was about USD 760 billion. Meanwhile, DEXs experienced phenomenal growth in 2020 and, with the recent acceleration of regulatory compliance imposed on centralized exchanges (CEXs), seem poised to continue flourishing even more.

The Future is DEX

Commenting on why the days of centralized exchanges are numbered, Binance CEO CZ has concluded that “the future of the industry lies in decentralization, and with the momentum increasing, it’s time to go all in.”

A sentiment that SaTT CEO Gauthier Bros agrees with wholeheartedly, DEXs certainly seem to be the way forward.

“DeFi has gained widespread traction and we are happy to continue with our second DEX offering on Binance DEX,” said Bros. “In fact, a Uniswap-type liquidity pool system is currently being developed on 3Xchange, our own decentralized exchange, as we continue to provide even more opportunities to our SaTT holders.”

BSATT: Specially formatted BEP8 token for trading on Binance DEX

A secure, native marketplace built on Binance Chain, Binance DEX allows for the exchange of digital assets issued and listed on the platform. Binance Chain & Binance Smart Chain incorporate dual-chain architecture that enables decentralized apps and digital assets to be built on one blockchain whilst offering fast trading performance on the Binance DEX.

While the BEP2 token is the technical standard for issuance on the Binance Chain, it costs a hefty 1,500 BNB. The recent upgrade launch of the BEP8 token, also known as the ‘mini-token’, accommodates micro projects, intellectual properties and other token economies to build a more comprehensive venue for token trading. Its issuance fee is just 3 BNB.

As with the WSATT on Uniswap , the SaTT team has worked on creating the BSATT, a BEP8 token optimized for the Binance Chain. It can be listed directly against BNB and/or BUSD without undergoing the voting process of validators. Furthermore, the BSATT BEP8 token can also be elevated to the BEP2 token when it has gained enough liquidity and maturity.

Listing information and details

Trading Date: Jan 8th, 2021

Trading Pair: BSATT/BNB

Here is the SaTT blog tutorial to explain in detail and provide step-by-step instructions:

https://satt-token.com/blog/2021/01/08/introduction-to-binance-dex-create-your-wallet-and-trade/

https://satt-token.com/blog/2021/01/08/tutorial-register-on-metamask-and-export-your-satt/

About SaTT

SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.

The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using blockchain oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com

