However, the market growth would be challenged by adverse side effects and increase in the price of raw materials. A few notable trends include mounting e-commerce penetration, upswing in sports injuries, surging occurrence of chronic disorders and increasing public awareness.



The global ibuprofen market has been categorized on the basis of product, dosage form and process. On the basis of product, the global ibuprofen market can be bifurcated into United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) and European Pharmacopoeia (EP). According to the dosage form, the global ibuprofen market can be split into tablets, suspension & solution and other forms such as capsules, gels and creams. Whereas, the ibuprofen market can be segmented into oral and intravenous, on the basis of process.



The fastest growing regional market is North America due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing demand for ibuprofen due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation and gastrointestinal events, growing research and development activities for the development of innovative drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders, heart disease, obesity, and asthma in the region.



