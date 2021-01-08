New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Medical Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242292/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the connected medical devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for connected wearable medical devices and remote patient monitoring systems, and increasing geriatric population. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The connected medical devices market analysis includes product segments and geographical landscapes.



The connected medical devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Capital-intensive

• Physiological monitors

• Wearable medical

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the connected medical devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing online presence of vendors and increasing adoption of connected medical devices at homecare setting will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on connected medical devices market covers the following areas:

• Connected medical devices market sizing

• Connected medical devices market forecast

• Connected medical devices market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242292/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001