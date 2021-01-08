New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mining Drills Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242276/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on mining drills market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising price of industrial commodities and the expected increase in demand for precious metals. In addition, rising price of industrial commodities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mining drills market analysis includes application segment, product segment and geographical landscapes.



The mining drills market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Surface

• Underground

By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

By Product

• Hydraulic breakers

• Rock breakers

• Crawler drills

• Rotary drills



This study identifies the Rise in demand for housing projects globally as one of the prime reasons driving the mining drills market growth during the next few years.



