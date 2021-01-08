New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Gold Mining to 2024 - Updated with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003754/?utm_source=GNW

Demand section provides information on the country’s domestic gold demand which mainly comes from jewellery and bar and coins. The report also concludes profiles of the major gold producers and information on their major active, planned and exploration projects.



China is the world’s largest gold producer and consumer.It had a total of 2,000 tonnes (t) gold reserves as of January 2020, accounting for 4% of the global reserves.



China’s gold production has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Q1 2020, and together with the impact of the trade war with the US and strict environmental regulations, the production is expected to fall by 7% in 2020.China’s gold consumption is mainly meant for jewellery use, representing 73% of total gold consumption, while the remaining 27% was used for bars and coins.



The overall consumption is expected to contract by 14.2% in 2020, due to a strong increase in gold prices, along with heavy impact of pandemic over the beginning of the year. The restrictions imposed by the Chinese government over gold, has subdued the country’s value of imports with a fall of 4.1% in 2019.



