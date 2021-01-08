New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Type of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000008/?utm_source=GNW

Food safety is an important consideration for everyone in the food chain, from producers, suppliers, and vendors right through to the consumer. Food contamination now-a-days is quickly becoming a worldwide issue, that is raising the concern for adequate food safety testing methods and procedures. Food safety is threatened by microbial pathogens, viruses, toxins, genetically modified organism content, pesticides, food allergens and others. Food-related queries and complaints are continuously rising with time, which reflects a growing concern of government authorities and consumers. These reasons put a huge pressure on food companies to ensure food safety.



Impact of COVID-19 on Global Food Safety Testing Market



The COVID–19 disease has infected over 78.3 Million people worldwide. Globally, the death toll has reached 1,723,915. The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The reactions to the COVID–19 pandemic and its effects on societies and economies around the world cannot be understated. COVID-19 has caused disruptions to the food supply chains around the world and raised concerns about food security. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the globe are demanding safer food for consumption as a precautionary measure. Thus, with rising demand for safer food, food safety testing market is expected to propel in coming years.



Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminant - In 2019, among the contaminants of food, testing for pathogens dominated, with Salmonella accounting for the largest share in the food safety testing market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing food poisoning due to mishandling of raw poultry and consumption of undercooked poultry and unpasteurized milk; implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to food safety; and growing consumer awareness regarding health. Toxins represents the second largest segment within the food safety testing market. While GMOs and the Pesticides are the third and fourth leading contaminants in the food safety testing market.



Food Safety Testing Market by Pathogen - Salmonella testing dominated the global market for food pathogen testing owing to the large number of foodborne outbreaks due to Salmonella in foods such as meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, and fruits & vegetables. E-coli testing is the 2nd leading segment of the food pathogen testing market, driven by rising awareness regarding hygiene; government regulations regarding water & food management; and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, such as diarrhea and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. Listeria food testing and Campylobacter is the third and fourth leading market for food pathogen testing.



Food Safety Testing Market by Food Type - The global food safety testing market is dominated by processed food and meat & poultry products as maximum number of illnesses have been associated with these applications globally. These two segments together accounted for around 68% share of the total food safety testing market in 2019. Dairy and dairy products is the third leading application of food safety testing market being followed by fruits and vegetables.



Food Safety Testing Market by Region - Geographically, North America dominated the food safety testing market and this trend is projected to continue through 2026, driven by factors such as well-established food and beverage industry; increased globalization of food trade; advancements in technology; increasing food safety & food quality standards; rising demand for convenience and packaged food products; increased incidence of chemical contamination outbreaks during food processing; and increased GMO testing due to rising import of soy, corn, and canola. Western Europe is the second leading region for food safety testing market. Japan captured third highest share of the global food safety testing market in 2019 being followed by China. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by stringent food safety regulations and the trend of globalization in food supply trade.



Food Safety Testing Market by Method / Technology - Immunodiagnostics accounted for largest share of the food safety testing market, driven by the advancement of testing technologies and the increase in demand for advanced and rapid technology systems. Traditional microbiology market share is declining year on year owing to the time consuming and labor-intensive factors associated with the traditional methods. Molecular diagnostics have the potential to revolutionize quality testing in food production. It is anticipated that molecular diagnostics will capture nearly 27% share of the food safety testing market by 2026. Due to the health and safety risks posed by chemical, microbiological and environmental contaminants, analytical methods are increasingly becoming a centerpiece of food safety programs.



The report titled “Global Food Safety Testing Market (by Contaminants, Pathogens, Type of Food Tested, Technology/Method, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2026” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth global food safety testing market.



