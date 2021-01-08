New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfluidic Devices Market (by Device Type, Material, Application, Industry, Geography), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000009/?utm_source=GNW

The technology is used for processing and manipulating small amounts of liquid using channels that possess micrometer dimensions. The factors, such as the rising demand for POC testing, high incidence rate of lifestyle diseases, technological advancements, increasing focus on data precision & accuracy, fast returns on investment and faster testing & improved portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization, are driving the market. Moreover, factors such as the growing geriatric population, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced technologies and the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries has boosted the growth of microfluidic devices.



Recent Developments

• In March 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US) received CE approval for the VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Real-time PCR detection kit adapted for the BD MAX System for detection of COVID-19.

• In November 2019, MicroMedicine, Inc., launched Sorterra Cell Isolation System. This new, patented automated technology isolates white blood cells from human peripheral blood using microfluidic channels without the use of centrifugation or labeling.



By Device Type – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

• The chips segment accounted for maximum share of the microfluidic devices market in 2019.

• Sensors is the second leading segment for microfluidic devices market, responsible for around 20% share in 2019.

• Micro needle system plays an important role in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical industries.

• Globally, the market for microfluidic pumps is gaining significant importance due to growing R&D investment in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and increasing point of care testing demand.



By Material – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

• The polymers segment accounts for highest share of the global microfluidic devices market, as polymers are cheaper material and allow for quick fabrication processes in comparison to silicon and glass.

• Silicon and glass were the original materials first used for microfluidic applications. Silicon was first selected due to its resistance to organic solvents, ease in metal depositing, high thermo-conductivity, and stable electroosmotic mobility



By Application – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

• Pharmaceutical and life sciences research commands the largest share of the microfluidic devices market.

• Clinical and veterinary diagnostics is the second leading application segment for microfluidic devices market.

• Point-of-care diagnostic devices founded in microfluidic technologies will lead the change to personalized medicine, thereby, having a great effect in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.



By Industry – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

• In-vitro diagnostics remained the largest segment type by industry, accounting for around 50% share of the microfluidic devices market in 2019.

• Microfluidic technologies are emerging as powerful tools for the drug discovery and development processes.

• The technological advancements in medical devices such as miniaturization, automation and enhanced functionality with help of complex electrical control, mechanical properties are major factors driving growth of the global microfluidics medical devices market.



By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

• North America accounted for largest share of the microfluidic devices market, followed by Europe.

• In Europe microfluidic devices market, Germany accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

• The United Kingdom has observed the fastest growth in the Europe microfluidics market in the past few years.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for microfluidic devices.

• With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic every country is increasing expenditure on healthcare, research & development, lab testing devices where microfluidics plays a vital role.

• It is predicted that the Middle East and Africa will account for around 5% share of the microfluidic devices market by 2026.



The report titled “Global Microfluidic Devices Market (by Device Type, Material, Application, Industry, Geography), Impact of COVID-19, Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Microfluidic Devices Market.



This 155 Page report with 84 Figures and 10 Tables has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

1. Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 – 2026)

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microfluidic Devices Market

3. By Device Type – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 – 2026)

4. By Material – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 – 2026)

5. By Application – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 – 2026)

6. By Industry – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 – 2026)

7. By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast (2015 – 2026)

8. Global Microfluidic Devices Market – Recent Developments

9. Global Microfluidic Devices Market – Company Profiles

10. Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Driving Factors & Challenges



By Device Type – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. Chips

2. Micro Pumps

3. Sensors

4. Micro Needles

5. Others



By Material – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. Silicon

2. Glass

3. Polymers

4. Others



By Application – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

• Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Research

• Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics

• Point of Care Diagnostics

• Analytical Devices

• Drug Delivery

• Environmental and Industrial

• Others



By Industry – Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. In- Vitro Diagnostics

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Medical Devices

4. Others



By Geography - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

1. North America

• United States

• Canada

• Rest of North America

2. Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Netherlands

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Rest of Europe

3. Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa



Global Microfluidic Devices Market – Company Profiles

1. uFluidix

2. PerkinElmer Inc.

3. Fluidigm

4. Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Dolomite Microfluidic)

5. Micronit

6. BioFluidix Gmbh

7. Fluigent

8. ALine Inc.

9. Philips

10. Danaher Corporation

11. Thermo Fisher Scientific

12. Agilent Technologies

13. Becton, Dickinson and Company

14. Illumina, Inc.

15. Abbott Laboratories



