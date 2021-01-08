New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microarray Biochips Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05115028/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on microarray biochips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in market presence with collaboration strategy and growing use of personalized medicines. In addition, increase in market presence with collaboration strategy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The microarray biochips market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The microarray biochips market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Drug discovery & development

• Diagnostics & treatments

• Research & consumables

• Forensic medicines

• Others

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies rising demand of microarray biochips in genomics and proteomics as one of the prime reasons driving the microarray biochips market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on microarray biochips market covers the following areas:

• Microarray biochips market sizing

• Microarray biochips market forecast

• Microarray biochips market industry analysis





