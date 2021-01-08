New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Outlook to 2024 (Q4 2020 Update)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751454/?utm_source=GNW

In many major markets, construction output levels bounced back in Q3 2020 as sites were reopened and operations resumed.



Although a renewed spike in (or continued high levels of) COVID-19 infections has resulted in new restrictions in the latter part of 2020, the construction industry in general has been permitted to continue.



There are challenges in the short term in terms of getting back to a normal level of activity, not least those related to making sites COVID-19 secure and adhering to local regulations, notably social distancing rules and self-quarantining of workers.However, with the distribution of vaccines on the horizon, the risk of a repeat of the severe disruption that occurred in 2020 has diminished.



Reflecting this, The analyst expects that global construction output will expand by 4.5% in 2021, following the estimated contraction of 2.9% recorded in 2020



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2024, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.



Scope

- An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2024, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

- Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

- A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

- Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.



Reasons to Buy

- Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2024, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19.

- Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

- Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001