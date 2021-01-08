New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Spray Drying Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090703/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on food spray drying equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in adoption of infant formula and growing focus on improving shelf life of food products. In addition, Rise in adoption of infant formula is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food spray drying equipment market analysis includes type segment. application segment, drying stage segment and geographical landscapes



The food spray drying equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pressure single-fluid nozzle atomizer

• Rotary wheel atomizer

• Pneumatic two-fluid nozzle atomizer

By Application

• Milk products

• Plant products fish and meat proteins

• Fruit and vegetable products

• Carbohydrate products

• Others

By Drying stage

• Two-stage spray dryer

• Multi-stage spray dryer

• Single-stage spray dryer

By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies expansions of plants in food processing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the food spray drying equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food spray drying equipment market covers the following areas:

• Food spray drying equipment market sizing

• Food spray drying equipment market forecast

• Food spray drying equipment market industry analysis





