The research report titled provides in-depth analysis of the graph analytics market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The Graph Analytics Market is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising demand to analyze low-latency queries, the ability of graph analytics to uncover relationships between data in real-time, increasing demand for cloud-based services, and rising adoption of big data technology are the key factors driving the growth of the graph analytics market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the graph analytics market based on component, deployment mode, industry size, application, end user, and geography. The graph analytics market is segmented on the basis of component (solutions and services), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud-based), industry size (small & medium and large enterprises), application (customer analytics, risk & compliance management, recommendation engine, route optimization, fraud detection, and other), end user (BFSI, retail & e-commerce, telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and other). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Based on component, the solutions segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for advanced analytical solutions, growing need to analyze data in real-time, and rapid use of virtualization for big data analytics.



Based on deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of cloud computing and storage systems is gaining ground among small and medium scale enterprises. Several organizations are gradually moving towards cloud infrastructure, and this trend is expected to grow in the coming years. The benefits of cloud infrastructure in the form of ease of adoption, minimal requirement of in-house infrastructure, scalability, and easy installation of security solutions support the faster growth of this segment. However, factors such as flexibility and reduced cost of infrastructure are attracting organizations towards cloud-based solutions.



Based on end user, the BFSI segment is poised to account for the largest share of the graph analytics market in 2020. This is primarily attributed to the increasing volume of transactional data, technological advancements, digitalization of the financial sector, and growing need to implement risk & fraud analytic solutions. However, the healthcare sector is expected to grow at a considerable growth rate. Prescriptive analytics is changing the face of the modern healthcare sector. Besides, graphs analytics help take appropriate measures to counter critical situations, such as COVID-19.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American region is expected to account for the largest share of the graph analytics market in 2020. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in China and Japan to counter the rising labor costs, supporting government initiatives across the region, and investments by major graph analytics companies.



The key players operating in the graph analytics market are Neo4j Inc. (U.S.), TigerGraph (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Lynx Analytics (Singapore), Tom Sawyer Software (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cray Inc (U.S.), Datastax (U.S.), Objectivity (US), Kineviz (US), Franz (US), and Expero (US).



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, deployment mode, industry size, application, end user, and countries?

What is the historical market for graph analytics across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the graph analytics market?

Who are the major players in the graph analytics market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the graph analytics market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the graph analytics market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the graph analytics market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth for ecast

2.3.5. Assumptions for the Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2. Market Analysis, by Deployment

3.3. Market Analysis, by Organization Size

3.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.5. Market Analysis, by End User

3.6. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.7. Competitive Analysis



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Surging Demand for Real-Time Insights with Data Visualization

4.2.1.2. Increasing Need to Analyse Low-Latency Graph Queries

4.2.1.3. Emergence of Disruptive Technologies

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lack of Programming Ease and Standardization

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Increasing Demand for Identifying and Analysing Complex Patterns in Real-Time

4.2.3.2. Growing Use of Big Data Virtualization

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Misconceptions and Lack of Knowledge Regarding Graph Analytics Solutions

4.2.4.2. Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Augmented Data Management

4.3. Impact of Covid-19 On the Graph Analytics Market



5. Graph Analytics Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Software Tools

5.2.2. Platforms

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Consulting Services

5.3.2. System Integration Services

5.3.3. Support & Maintenance Services



6. Graph Analytics Market, by Deployment

6.1. Introduction

6.2. On-Premise

6.3. Cloud



7. Graph Analytics Market, by Organization Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Large Enterprises

7.3. Small & Medium Enterprises



8. Graph Analytics Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fraud Detection

8.3. Customer Analytics

8.4. Route Optimization

8.5. Risk & Compliance Management

8.6. Recommendation Engines

8.7. Other Applications



9. Graph Analytics Market, by End User

9.1. End-User

9.1.1. BFSI

9.1.2. Healthcare

9.1.3. Manufacturing

9.1.4. Retail & E-Commerce

9.1.5. Government

9.1.6. Transportation

9.1.7. Telecom

9.1.8. Other End Users



10. Graph Analytics Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. U.K.

10.3.2. Germany

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Japan

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of APAC

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Neo4j, Inc.

12.2. Tigergraph, Inc.

12.3. Tibco Software, Inc.

12.4. Oracle Corporation

12.5. Microsoft Corporation

12.6. Lynx Analytics

12.7. Tom Sawyer Software

12.8. IBM Corporation

12.9. Teradata Corporation

12.10. Datastax, Inc.

12.11. Expero, Inc.

12.12. Kineviz, Inc.



13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire



