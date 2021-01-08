VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Creative Planning Benefits, LLC, the employee benefits division of Overland Park, Kansas-based Creative Planning, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Bob Nonemaker, managing partner for Creative Planning Benefits, stated: “This new partnership with USI will further strengthen our ability to help employers optimize their benefit plans through comprehensive cost containment, best-in-class pricing, regulatory compliance and superior account service. Our valued clients will continue to work with the talented team of local employee benefit professionals they’ve come to know and trust, in addition to gaining access to USI’s expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise.”



Donald Woods, USI regional CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Bob and the talented professionals from Creative Planning Benefits to the USI family. Together, we look forward to offering an unmatched level of service and expertise for our current and future clients throughout Kansas by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary platform delivering innovative employee benefit and risk management solutions with bottom-line financial impact for clients.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

