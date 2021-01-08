New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796681/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on portable ultrasound equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the broader applications of portable ultrasound equipment, growing demand for portable ultrasound equipment, and increased use of ultrasound for early-stage disease diagnosis. In addition, broader applications of portable ultrasound equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The portable ultrasound equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The portable ultrasound equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cart/trolley-based

• Handheld

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the portable ultrasound equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward home care and growing focus toward r&d to explore ultrasound in new therapy areas will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on portable ultrasound equipment market covers the following areas:

• Portable ultrasound equipment market sizing

• Portable ultrasound equipment market forecast

• Portable ultrasound equipment market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796681/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001