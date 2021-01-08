New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713225/?utm_source=GNW

92 MT during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our report on floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost competitiveness of FSRU, increase in offshore gas exploration, and extensive use of natural gas in transportation sector. In addition, cost competitiveness of FSRU is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power generation

• Industrial

• Others

By Geographical Landscapes

• MEA

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the stabilization of crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for cleaner bunker fuel and drop in capex and deepwater activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market covers the following areas:

• Floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market sizing

• Floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market forecast

• Floating storage regasification unit (FRSU) market industry analysis





