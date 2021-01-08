New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Granola Bars Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793596/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on granola bars market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the multiple health benefits of granola and convenience of consuming granola bars on-the-go. In addition, Multiple health benefits of granola is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The granola bars market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The granola bars market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional

• Organic

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for gluten-free granola bars as one of the prime reasons driving the granola bars market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on granola bars market covers the following areas:

• Granola bars market sizing

• Granola bars market forecast

• Granola bars market industry analysis





