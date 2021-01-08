New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Residential Solar PV Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678732/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on residential solar PV systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investments in renewable energy, favorable government regulations and rising solar PV installations. In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential solar PV systems market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The residential solar PV systems market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Crystalline-silicon

• Thin-film

By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the residential solar PV systems market growth during the next few years. Also, reduced solar PV systems costs and Development of zero-energy buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on residential solar PV systems market covers the following areas:

• Residential solar PV systems market sizing

• Residential solar PV systems market forecast

• Residential solar PV systems market industry analysis





