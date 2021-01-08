New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Fabrication Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661537/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on semiconductor fabrication software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing complexity of semiconductor device designs and increasing requirement for SoC technology. In addition, growing complexity of semiconductor device designs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The semiconductor fabrication software market analysis includes solution segment and geographical landscapes.



The semiconductor fabrication software market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• CAE

• IC physical design & verification

• PCB & MCM

• fab management

• others

By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the demand for miniaturized electronic devices of high precision across sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor fabrication software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on semiconductor fabrication software market covers the following areas:

• Semiconductor fabrication software market sizing

• Semiconductor fabrication software market forecast

• Semiconductor fabrication software market industry analysis





