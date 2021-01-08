New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precipitated Silica Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611100/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on precipitated silica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in automotive industry and increasing applications in adhesives and sealants. In addition, increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in automotive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The precipitated silica market analysis includes application segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The precipitated silica market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Rubber

• Food,Feed,& Agrochemicals

• Cosmetics & Oral Care

• Coatings,Paints,& Inks

• Others

By Type

• Rubber Grade

• Non-Rubber Grade

By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the food and feed products driving precipitated silica market as one of the prime reasons driving the precipitated silica market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on precipitated silica market covers the following areas:

• Precipitated silica market sizing

• Precipitated silica market forecast

• Precipitated silica market industry analysis





