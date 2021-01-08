Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glycol - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Glycol Market to Reach 27.4 Thousand Tons by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Glycol estimated at 22.1 Thousand Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 27.4 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027.



Ethylene Glycol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach 22.4 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Propylene Glycol segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 6 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Glycol market in the U.S. is estimated at 6 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.6 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel NV

Huntsman International LLC

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SABIC Europe BV

Repsol SA

Shell Chemicals LP

INEOS Bio

India Glycols Limited

DowDuPont, Inc.

