Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2020 15 February 2021

Audited annual report for 2020 19 March 2021

Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021 6 May 2021

Annual General Meeting of Unitholders 2 June 2021

Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 5 August 2021

Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021 4 November 2021

Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021 15 February 2022

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

