Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2020 15 February 2021
Audited annual report for 2020 19 March 2021
Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021 6 May 2021
Annual General Meeting of Unitholders 2 June 2021
Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 5 August 2021
Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021 4 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021 15 February 2022
Additional information:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com
www.baltichorizon.com
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.
Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
Tallinn, ESTONIA
