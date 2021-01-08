New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Football Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841105/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on football equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in development programs and increased demand for advanced equipment. In addition, rise in development programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The football equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.
The football equipment market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Football shoes
• Footballs
• Football protective
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online
By Geographical Landscapes
• Europe
• South America
• APAC
• North America
• MEA
This study identifies the increasing health awareness as one of the prime reasons driving the football equipment market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on football equipment market covers the following areas:
• Football equipment market sizing
• Football equipment market forecast
• Football equipment market industry analysis
