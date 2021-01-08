VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected by bdG Sports to provide its venue management platform to the Big West Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships being held March 9-13, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.



A total of 19 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball teams will compete in the Big West Conference Finals for a chance to enter the NCAA 2020-2021 “March Madness” Tournament in Las Vegas. Loop’s selection to provide its venue management platform at the Big West Conference Championships follows the successful deployment of Loop’s venue bubble solution at two previous NCAA basketball tournaments, the Gulf Coast Showcase and the Vegas Main Event.

With fans expected to be live in attendance, the company’s Wallet pass technology will provide revenue share opportunities through its previous affiliate marketing agreement signed between Loop Insights and Impact Radius back on November 18th, 2020.

The Company will further benefit from a negotiated event license, various event sponsorships, and marketing applications to be delivered on the Loop platform, as well as additional user fees that will be generated through user pass downloads.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Loop Insights is proud to be selected once again as the venue management provider for bdG Sports and the Big West Conference Championships. The successful deployments of our venue management platform at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event clearly demonstrate our ability to secure any venue through our complete end-to-end venue management solution. We look forward to working with bdG Sports once again to protect NCAA athletes, coaches, and staff.”

On December 1st, Loop announced the company had achieved 100% success delivering the first-ever fully integrated “Venue Bubble” in live environments at the Gulf Coast Showcase and Vegas Main Event. In total, Loop provided 14 check-in locations that traced over 550 athletes, coaches, and staff members at the two tournaments. Live demonstrations of the Venue Bubbles lead to significant discussions about some of North America’s largest sporting events in 2021, including the Big West Conference Championships, with additional events to be announced.

bdG Sports CEO Brooks Downing stated: “Following the success of the Gulf Coast Showcase and the Vegas Main Event, Loop Insights was the obvious choice to provide its venue management platform to the Big West Championships at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Loop Insights as we continue to provide safe and secure venues for NCAA athletes as they demonstrate their skills in preparation for the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.”

About bdG Sports

bdG Sports is a representation, event management, and public relations firm operating on an international platform within the sports marketing industry. bdG manages multiple college basketball and college hockey events in the United States each season with events in Southwest Florida, Las Vegas, and The Bahamas. bdG’s golf division manages the season-opening tournaments of the Korn Ferry Tour each January in The Bahamas, hosts premium Pro-Ams throughout the year and launched the Unbridled Tour mini-tour series in 2020. For more information, visit www.bdglobalsports.com or follow on @bdGlobalSports on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Loop Insights

About Loop Insights: Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Loop’s business and technology; the ability of Loop to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Loop’s technology; and the viability of Loop’s business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

