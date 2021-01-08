New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Domestic Freight Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02386320/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on domestic freight market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce market in US and transportation infrastructural developments driving domestic freight in the US. In addition, growing e-commerce market in US is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The domestic freight market in US market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The domestic freight market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bulk freight

• General freight

By End-user

• Road

• Rail

• Others



This study identifies consolidation of logistics market leading to operational efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the domestic freight market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on domestic freight market in US covers the following areas:

• Domestic freight market in US sizing

• Domestic freight market in US forecast

• Domestic freight market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02386320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001