Our report on proteomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing advances in proteomics research, the emergence of precision proteomics and increasing automation in proteomics. In addition, increasing advances in proteomics research is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The proteomics market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The proteomics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Services & software

By Application

• Drug discovery

• Diagnostics

• Others

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of label-free quantification techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the proteomics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on monitoring PTMs and global initiatives facilitating protein research will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on proteomics market covers the following areas:

• Proteomics market sizing

• Proteomics market forecast

• Proteomics market industry analysis





