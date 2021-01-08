New York, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphite Mining to 2024 - Updated with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003748/?utm_source=GNW

The trade section briefs about major exporters and importers. The report also includes an extensive demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global graphite industry, such as global flake graphite demand, EV demand, and global battery demand. It further profiles of major graphite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



After increasing for two consecutive years, the global graphite production is expected to decline by 15.4% in 2020, to reach 952.6kt, due to miners putting mines either under care and maintenance or temporary closure due to lockdowns and restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mozambique, China, Brazil, and Madagascar will remain as the largest contributors to the decline in 2020. Looking ahead, global graphite production over the forecast period (2021-2024) is expected to recover at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Mozambique, Canada, and China will be the key contributors to this growth.



