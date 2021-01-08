Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 01/13/202101/13/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,8003,150
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 114.000/2.970107.730/-0.017
Total Number of Bids Received 2420
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,9504,150
Total Number of Successful Bids 2015
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2015
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 114.000/2.970107.730/-0.017
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 114.320/2.930107.870/-0.043
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 114.000/2.970107.730/-0.017
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 114.198/2.940107.773/-0.025
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 114.320/2.930107.870/-0.043
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 113.778/3.000107.670/-0.006
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 114.139/2.950107.754/-0.022
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.201.32