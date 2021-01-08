|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|01/13/2021
|01/13/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,800
|3,150
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|114.000
|/
|2.970
|107.730
|/
|-0.017
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,950
|4,150
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|20
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|20
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|114.000
|/
|2.970
|107.730
|/
|-0.017
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|114.320
|/
|2.930
|107.870
|/
|-0.043
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|114.000
|/
|2.970
|107.730
|/
|-0.017
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|114.198
|/
|2.940
|107.773
|/
|-0.025
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|114.320
|/
|2.930
|107.870
|/
|-0.043
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|113.778
|/
|3.000
|107.670
|/
|-0.006
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|114.139
|/
|2.950
|107.754
|/
|-0.022
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.20
|1.32
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: