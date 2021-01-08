Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stadium Lighting Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The stadium lighting market was valued at US$ 465.7 Mn in 2017 and expected to be growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2020 to 2028.



One of the most prominent factors complimenting market growth can be attributed to the replacement of traditional stadium lights with LED lights. Considering the fact that LED lights are more energy-efficient, has resulted in its increased adoption across stadiums around the world. Moreover, the declining cost of LED lights is another prominent factor leading to its increasing adoption in stadiums, thereby influencing the stadium lighting market growth positively. Moreover, LED lights don't necessarily flicker as a result of which viewers are not distracted by flashing while watching slow-motion replays.



Furthermore, metal halide lights need time to warm up while LEDs turn on immediately. In addition, LED lights provide a more vibrant stadium experience for the fans. Construction of new stadiums in order to host upcoming national and international sports events is another important factor aiding the stadium lighting market growth. Some of the recently held/upcoming sports events include PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, Football World Cup 2018, Asian Games, 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, and 2019 Copa America among others. Countries, in order to host these events, focus on the modernization of stadiums and their lightings. These factors in combination are expected to complement the stadium lighting market growth.



Internet of Things (IoT) Changing the Dynamics of Stadium Lightings



Advancements in the field of IoT has enabled information to be exchanged between different electronic devices with minimum or no human intervention. The application of IoT in lighting systems can greatly improve a stadium's infrastructural capabilities. This also implies that lighting systems will become more intelligent and self-governing in terms of sharing data with building automation systems and the cloud. Therefore, IoT expected to play a crucial role in stadium lighting systems in the years to come. Recently, the training ground of Sparta '25 in The Netherlands became the first in the world to install IoT-connected sports lighting. The Internet Protocol-controlled floodlights can be controlled by players and officials using a smartphone.



Partnership to Play an Important Role for Stadium Light Manufacturers



Entering into partnerships is one of the most common strategies adopted by stadium light manufacturers. Under the terms of the partnership, the manufacturer mostly provides both lighting components as well as services. For instance, Musco provided stadium lighting to various stadiums across North America and Latin America. The stadiums included Copper Sky Aquatic Center (U.S.), Wilmington Blue Rocks Frawley Stadium (U.S.), and Estadio Universitario Alberto Chivo Cordoba (Mexico).



The Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa to Emerge as Important Markets in the Coming Years



The global stadium lighting market was dominated by Europe accounting for more than 30% of the overall market value in 2019. The presence of a large number of stadiums in the region contributes to the large market size of the region. Stadiums in Europe have always embraced new technologies and in the coming years, many stadiums are expected to switch to LED stadium lights. This factor expected to positively influence the stadium lighting market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa are expected to witness high CAGR growth during the forecast period. Construction of new stadiums and up-gradation of existing lighting systems are the two most prominent factors aiding the market growth in the region.



Key players profiled in the report include Philips Lighting, Musco Sports Lighting, Eaton, Cree, Zumtobel Group, Acuity Brands, Hubbell, LG Electronics, General Electric, and Panasonic among others.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the global Stadium Lighting market size in 2019 and forecast for 2028?

What are the current trends in the Stadium Lighting market?

What are the various valuable opportunities for the players in the market?

Which is the largest regional market for Stadium Lighting?

Which region expected to be the fastest-growing and why?

What are the future prospects for the Stadium Lighting market?

What are the major drivers and restraints influencing the market growth?

What are the new products launched by the leading players?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Assumptions

1.4.5 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Stadium Lighting Market

2.2 Global Stadium Lighting Market, By Light Source, 2019

2.3 Global Stadium Lighting Market, By Offering, 2019

2.4 Global Stadium Lighting Market, By Application, 2019

2.5 Global Stadium Lighting Market, By Geography, 2019



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Stadium Lighting Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Light Source, 2018 - 2028

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 LED (Light-emitting Diode)

4.3 HID (High-intensity Discharge)

4.4 Induction Lights



Chapter 5 Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Offering, 2018 - 2028

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Lamps & Luminaires

5.3 Control Systems

5.4 Services



Chapter 6 Global Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Outdoor

6.3 Indoor



Chapter 7 North America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Light Source, 2018 - 2028

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.3 North America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Offering, 2018 - 2028

7.3.1 Market Analysis

7.4 North America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

7.4.1 Market Analysis

7.5 North America Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Country, 2018 - 2028

7.5.1 U.S.

7.5.2 Canada



Chapter 8 Europe Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Light Source, 2018 - 2028

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 Europe Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Offering, 2018 - 2028

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 Europe Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.5 Europe Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Country/Region, 2018 - 2028

8.5.1 U.K.

8.5.2 Germany

8.5.3 France

8.5.4 Rest of Europe



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Light Source, 2018 - 2028

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.3 Asia Pacific Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Offering, 2018 - 2028

9.3.1 Market Analysis

9.4 Asia Pacific Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.5 Asia Pacific Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Country/Region, 2018 - 2028

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 10 Rest of the World Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028

10.1 Overview

10.2 Rest of the World Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Light Source, 2018 - 2028

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.3 Rest of the World Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Offering, 2018 - 2028

10.3.1 Market Analysis

10.4 Rest of the World Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028

10.4.1 Market Analysis

10.5 Rest of the World Stadium Lighting Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips Lighting

11.2 Musco Sports Lighting

11.3 Eaton

11.4 Cree

11.5 Zumtobel Group

11.6 Acuity Brands

11.7 Hubbell

11.8 LG Electronics

11.9 General Electric

11.10 Panasonic



