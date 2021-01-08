Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defibrillator - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Defibrillator-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Defibrillator and the historical and forecasted Defibrillator market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



This segment of the report provides a brief competitive analysis of Defibrillator, to help understand the competition in the market. It gives a comparative understanding of the products based on type.



This segment illustrates the market of Defibrillator across 7MM and how the market is expected to rise in the study period (2017 to 2025), at a significant CAGR.



The report provides insights into the market driving factors and the barriers shaping the Defibrillator Market.



Surge in ageing population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is leading to rising demand for management of cardiovascular conditions is emergency situations. The defibrillator market is anticipated to grow because of technological advancements and product innovations. The incidence of heart attacks is also increasing among the younger population group. Increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for their management is expected to upsurge the demand over the forecast period.



The defibrillator market is witnessing various technological advancements and product innovations. There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improve patient monitoring, and improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness. Recently in June 2020, Philips received FDA approval for its two new automated external defibrillators, HeartStart FR3 and HeartStart FRx. The HeartStart FR3 is an advanced device designed for use by medical professionals, having features such as "quick shock" to minimize hands-off time. On the other hand, The HeartStart FRx is designed to be applied by bystanders to those nearby. It provides voice guidance on how to perform CPR properly, as well as a ticking metronome to help guide chest compressions.



In January 2020, Abbott received CE Mark for its new implantable cardioverter defibrillator, Gallant, and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator devices. The devices offer a patient preferred design having smartphone connectivity, connected applications, improved battery longevity and MRI compatibility.



To keep up with the market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Defibrillator domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Defibrillator market trend. This will support the clients in making informed business decisions by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



