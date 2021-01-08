|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Tel. +45 70 12 53 00
Fax +45 45 14 96 22
8 January 2021
Company announcement No. 3/2021
Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Rating of Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S from Capital Centre T
Today, Fitch Ratings announced their AAA rating of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) issued from Realkredit Danmark’s Capital Centre T, an upgrade from AA+.
Realkredit Danmark is the only specialised mortgage bank in Denmark that is rated by three rating agencies. Today’s announcement implies that both Fitch Ratings, S&P Global and Scope Ratings have assigned their highest possible rating, AAA to Realkredit Danmark’s rated bonds.
The ratings emphasise the robust credit quality and resilient profitability of Realkredit Danmark. Realkredit Danmark believes the announced rating to confirm investors’ trust in Realkredit Danmark and the Danish mortgage banking system.
Yours faithfully,
The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S
Any additional questions should be addressed to CRO, Klaus Kristiansen, phone +45 45 13 20 26.
Attachment
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Nr. 3_Fitch Ratings opgraderer ratingen_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: