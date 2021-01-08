Store locator map from TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) as of January 6, 2021 with annotations showing the locations of TAAT™ wholesalers. ADCO, Flichia, and JES are each denoted by icons with the letters “A”, “F”, and “J”, respectively.

Store locator map from TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) as of January 6, 2021 with annotations showing the locations of TAAT™ wholesalers. ADCO, Flichia, and JES are each denoted by icons with the letters “A”, “F”, and “J”, respectively.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that two tobacco wholesalers in the Columbus area of Ohio are now carrying TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol among their current tobacco product offerings sold to their respective accounts in the convenience channel. Through the Company’s relationship with ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), its first tobacco wholesaler in Ohio, the TAAT™ product lineup has been introduced to the warehouses of other tobacco distributors in ADCO’s network including Flichia Wholesale Distributing (“Flichia”) based in the city of Columbus, OH (population 892,000) as well as JES Wholesale (“JES”) located approximately 20 miles east of Columbus. As Ohio’s capital and most populous city, Columbus is a key market in which to build a presence as the Company seeks to prompt trials of TAAT™ by legal-aged smokers in all areas of Ohio. ADCO’s network of distributors across Ohio allows it to act as a “redistributor” of products such as TAAT™ and other products in the convenience channel, which the Company is leveraging to potentially expand within Ohio more rapidly.



At this time, TAAT™ is distributed primarily in northern and eastern Ohio near metropolitan centres to include Cleveland (population 383,000), Akron (population 198,000), and Canton (70,458), where ADCO is based. The placement of TAAT™ with other wholesalers in ADCO’s network, including Flichia and JES, can potentially enable TAAT™ to be distributed more widely across the state. Between redistribution through ADCO-affiliated wholesalers and in-house initiatives to solicit interest from other tobacco distributors, the Company intends to focus on placing TAAT™ in the product offerings of additional tobacco wholesalers during present and future launches.

As announced in a December 28, 2020 press release, an additional shipment of TAAT™ is set to arrive in Ohio in Q1 2021 after being shipped from the Company’s contract manufacturer. It is anticipated that as the Company adds new points of sale, introduces additional TAAT™ inventory to the Ohio market, and continues its marketing initiatives targeted towards legal-aged smokers, it can establish a robust market position in its initial market in the United States.

Map of Ohio divided into 14 regions showing the smoking prevalence rate of adults in each region based on 2015 data (Source: Ohio Department of Health )

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “We are thankful that ADCO has worked with us not just as a distributor to tobacco retailers in Ohio, but also by acting as a redistributor of TAAT™ to tobacco wholesalers who could bring TAAT™ to new regions of our initial market. As TAAT™ gets sold to legal-aged smokers in more areas of Ohio, we anticipate we will be able to gather insightful data regarding how the product performs in different markets. The smoking incidence rate in the Columbus region is the second-highest in the entire state, which is why I believe it is important for other tobacco wholesalers in ADCO’s network who operate in that region to carry TAAT™. We look forward to seeing how TAAT™ performs through these wholesalers as we continue our launch efforts in the state of Ohio.”

TAAT™ Chief Revenue Officer Tim Corkum commented, “Having TAAT™ carried by additional distributors is not just a positive development because it expands our representation in Ohio, it is also a vote of confidence from these tobacco wholesalers who stock leading brand-name tobacco cigarettes such as Marlboro, Camel, and Newport. Columbus itself is the 14th most populous city in the United States, with a larger population than the city of San Francisco or even the entire state of North Dakota. We have aligned our expansion initiatives in both production and distribution to enable TAAT™ to be sold in more points of sale to meet anticipated demand from legal-aged smokers.”

The Company also announces that effective January 1, 2021, Mr. Kevin Ma has resigned from its Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ma for his time, services, and for the valuable contributions he has made during his tenure as a director.

